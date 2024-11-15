Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Residents are moved out of the nursing home where least 10 people have died in a fire in Zaragoza, Spain, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.

The alarm was raised early on Nov. 15 morning in Villafranca de Ebro, about 28 kilometers (18 miles) from the northeastern city. Two people remained in critical condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, local media reported.

Local media said 82 people had been living in the nursing home, which focused on treating people with dementia and mental health issues.

Volga Ramírez, mayor of Villafranca de Ebro, told reporters outside the center on Friday morning that intense smoke from the blaze was likely responsible for the deaths.

“It is due to smoke inhalation,” Ramírez said, “not because they were burned.”

Jorge Azcón, head of the regional government of Aragon, which includes Villafranca de Ebro, confirmed the deaths and said on X, formerly Twitter, that all government events in the region were cancelled for the day.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his shock.

The fire took place just weeks after devastating flash floods in the Spanish region of Valencia killed more than 200 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The floods were the worst natural disaster in Spain's recent history.

