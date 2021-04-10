Financial support to cover more workers in eatery sector

  • April 10 2021 07:00:00

Financial support to cover more workers in eatery sector

ANKARA
Financial support to cover more workers in eatery sector

The government is widening the scope of financial support for people working in Turkey’s large eatery industry that is among the sectors that suffered most from the COVID-19-related restrictions.

Parliament’s planning and budget commission passed legislation which regulates the financial support for the workers in the sector.

The bill foresees that an additional 282,000 people will be able to receive a financial support of 1,500 Turkish Liras (around $184) in April and May.

“The eatery industry employs around 537,000 people. Some 165,000 of those are already entitled to short-time working payments while another 90,000 are receiving cash support. That adds up to a total of 255,000 people, benefitting from some sort of government support,” said Ahmet Erdem, the deputy family, labor and social services minister.

Under the new regulation, 282,000 workers who had previously been left out of the support schemes will start receiving financial support from the state, Erdem said.

The widening of the scope of the support for the eatery sector comes after the government decided to tighten some of the COVID-19-related restrictions during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to bring the pandemic under control.

Restaurants and cafes will only be allowed to provide takeaway during Ramadan, which will start on April 13.

restaurant, service sector,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two US warships to sail in Black Sea until early May: Turkish ministry

    Two US warships to sail in Black Sea until early May: Turkish ministry

  2. Erdoğan urges low-rise architecture

    Erdoğan urges low-rise architecture

  3. Turkish police raid to arrest organized crime suspects

    Turkish police raid to arrest organized crime suspects

  4. ‘Istanbul’s Bosphorus under risk due to global climate change’

    ‘Istanbul’s Bosphorus under risk due to global climate change’

  5. Turkey aims completing jabbing over 40’s by July

    Turkey aims completing jabbing over 40’s by July
Recommended
Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1

Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1
Pinterest to appoint representative to Turkey

Pinterest to appoint representative to Turkey
Turkeys electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March
Russians to head to diverse holiday spots in Turkey

Russians to head to diverse holiday spots in Turkey
Turkey exports dried apricots to 105 countries

Turkey exports dried apricots to 105 countries
Changes made to controversial ‘Code-29’ in labor law

Changes made to controversial ‘Code-29’ in labor law
WORLD Two US warships to sail in Black Sea until early May: Turkish ministry

Two US warships to sail in Black Sea until early May: Turkish ministry

Two U.S. warships will sail in the Black Sea, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said on April 9, stressing that Washington notified Ankara 15 days ago through diplomatic channels in line with the Montreux Convention.
ECONOMY Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1

Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1

Shining out as a new investment option, Turkish startups received $525 million in the first quarter of this year, according to a digital startup ecosystem on April 9. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.