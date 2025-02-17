Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

ANKARA
Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

The Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Tax Inspection Board is monitoring the unregistered activities in the red meat sector.

It conducted comprehensive inspections of the four leading producers in the sector and found that 3 billion Turkish lira worth of income went unregistered.

The board has now set its sights on the red meat sector after the unprocessed food, fuel, iron-steel, tobacco and jewelry sectors, officials from the Finance Ministry told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Teams conducted an inventory count at the cattle production sites of four major companies in the first phase.

Field inspections were conducted at the facilities of these producers in seven provinces, and similar inventory counts will spread to other provinces, officials said.

The companies classified as risky were subjected to tax audits.

It was determined that these companies had unregistered income amounting to 3 billion liras, and penal tax assessments were made in relation to this.

According to the officials, the ministry's teams will expand their fieldwork related to the sector in the coming weeks.

“We are working in coordination and cooperation with the relevant ministries,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

“By effectively combating unregistered activities, we will ensure the healthy working of the sector. With these inspections, they aim to identify unregistered activities and ensure that tax obligations are fully met," he added.

“In this way, we identify those who engage in market-disrupting actions to ensure a fair competitive environment,” Şimşek said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing
Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit

Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit
Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report

Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report
Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls

Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls
Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter

Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter
S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores

S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿