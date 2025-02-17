Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Tax Inspection Board is monitoring the unregistered activities in the red meat sector.

It conducted comprehensive inspections of the four leading producers in the sector and found that 3 billion Turkish lira worth of income went unregistered.

The board has now set its sights on the red meat sector after the unprocessed food, fuel, iron-steel, tobacco and jewelry sectors, officials from the Finance Ministry told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Teams conducted an inventory count at the cattle production sites of four major companies in the first phase.

Field inspections were conducted at the facilities of these producers in seven provinces, and similar inventory counts will spread to other provinces, officials said.

The companies classified as risky were subjected to tax audits.

It was determined that these companies had unregistered income amounting to 3 billion liras, and penal tax assessments were made in relation to this.

According to the officials, the ministry's teams will expand their fieldwork related to the sector in the coming weeks.

“We are working in coordination and cooperation with the relevant ministries,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

“By effectively combating unregistered activities, we will ensure the healthy working of the sector. With these inspections, they aim to identify unregistered activities and ensure that tax obligations are fully met," he added.

“In this way, we identify those who engage in market-disrupting actions to ensure a fair competitive environment,” Şimşek said.