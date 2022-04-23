Finance minister meets int’l investors

  • April 23 2022 09:30:00

Finance minister meets int’l investors

WASHINGTON
Finance minister meets int’l investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has underlined that the Turkish economy continues to draw interest from international investors during his visit to the U.S. capital.

He met with prominent portfolio investors in a meeting organized by banking giant JPMorgan on April 21.

Nebati arrived in Washington D.C., on April 19 to attend meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

“We are very pleased to see that interest in Turkey continues to grow,” he said on his Twitter account. “We talked to the investors about the recent developments and conveyed the opportunities offered by our country within the framework of the Turkey Economic Model to them,” the minister said.

The Turkish government’s new approach, dubbed as Turkey Economy Model, prioritizes a current account surplus, increasing exports, GDP growth and expansion in employment, while keeping interest rates low. The government has said the inflation rate - which has hit 61 percent - will fall to single digits next year under its new economic path aimed at achieving a current account surplus.

Nebati separately held a meeting with Alok Sharma, president of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

“Stressing that our cooperation is important for the Paris Agreement and the COP26 goals, we stressed the importance of acting consultatively in the upcoming period to implement new green projects,” the minister said.

Nebati also met with Makhtar Diop, managing director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). “Expressing our determination to create a carbon-free economic development and growth model, we held a meeting on strengthening our cooperation in ongoing projects,” he added.

The two officials had a productive conversation on Turkey’s initiatives to make the economy more environmentally friendly, Diop said.

Nebati said he addressed global economic developments in a meeting with European Central Bank (ECB) Governor Christine Lagarde.

He held talks with Odile Renaud-Basso, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Previously, he met with executives of some U.S. companies at two meetings this week.

US,

WORLD One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

    Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

  2. Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

    Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

  3. Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

    Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

  4. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  5. Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’

    Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’
Recommended
Ministry recalls Kinder products

Ministry recalls Kinder products
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
US airlines reach turning point in recovery

US airlines reach turning point in recovery
Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month
United Airlines loses $1.4 bln in first quarter

United Airlines loses $1.4 bln in first quarter
Nestle sales rise in first quarter after price hikes

Nestle sales rise in first quarter after price hikes
WORLD One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Bosnia late on April 22, killing one person and injuring several others, local media reports said.
ECONOMY Finance minister meets int’l investors

Finance minister meets int’l investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has underlined that the Turkish economy continues to draw interest from international investors during his visit to the U.S. capital.
SPORTS Ukrainian paralympians stranded in Turkey

Ukrainian paralympians stranded in Turkey

Athletes from the Ukrainian Paralympic team have been stranded in Istanbul for weeks as they failed to return to their countries after the Russian invasion started.