Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

ISTANBUL

An underwater cinematography team has captured exclusive perspectives of Istanbul’s historic landmarks sprawling along the renowned Bosphorus.

Underwater documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan employed time-lapse filming techniques to document the Bosphorus’ unique ecosystem and cultural assets, submerging his camera to reveal a different side of the metropolis.

The footage unveils the reflections of cultural heritage sites like the Dolmabahçe Palace and the iconic Büyük Mecidiye Mosque in Ortaköy, shimmering in the Bosphorus's deep blue waters.

In underwater sequences filmed near the mosque’s shores, marine life—including scorpionfish, jellyfish, flame scallops and various mussel species—offered a window into the underwater biodiversity, accompanied by the coastal presence of sea lettuce.

On Istanbul’s westernmost island in the Marmara Sea, Sivriada, vibrant orange coral reefs color the crystal-clear waters, punctuated by the frequent appearance of starfish, while the island of Democracy and Freedom, also known as Yassıada, casted a reflection on the sea’s surface.

The scenes also featured Istanbul’s "graceful icon," the Maiden’s Tower, freshly restored, standing as a timeless symbol against the Bosphorus.

This famed strait, merging the waters of the Marmara and the Black Sea, is not only a lifeline for the sprawling metropolis but also embraces the majority of the city’s most exquisite waterfront edifices.

According to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, international visitors to Istanbul reached 14 million in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 6.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Russia led with 1.5 million visitors, followed by Germany at 1 million, Iran at 878,000, the United States at 732,000 and the United Kingdom at 610,000.