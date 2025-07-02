Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a senior Hamas delegation in Ankara on Wednesday, reiterating Türkiye’s firm stance on stopping the violence in Gaza and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches the territory without delay.

The meeting, held with Hamas Leadership Council head Mohammed Ismail Darwish and accompanying officials, focused on recent developments in ceasefire negotiations and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan stressed that regional tensions must not overshadow what he described as a “genocide” unfolding in Gaza. He reaffirmed Türkiye’s priority as halting the bloodshed and accelerating the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“Palestine is one and whole — with Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem,” Fidan was quoted as saying. “Until Palestine gains its freedom, Türkiye will continue to strongly support the Palestinian cause.”