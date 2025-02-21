Fidan urges comprehensive peace talks in Gaza, Ukraine

JOHANNESBURG

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed the process to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

His remarks came during the "Global Geopolitical Situation" session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Johannesburg, the two ministers also discussed the recent talks held in this context.

Regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while emphasizing that diplomacy remains the only viable path to peace.

“While Türkiye advocates for a diplomatic solution, we continue to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

He urged both parties to engage in a comprehensive peace process without delay.

“A comprehensive peace process must be initiated immediately with the participation of both sides,” he added.

Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s stance on the necessity of a two-state solution. “A just and lasting peace cannot be achieved by displacing millions of Palestinians. The lands for which Palestinians have made great sacrifices are not negotiable. The two-state solution remains long overdue and the only viable path to lasting peace. Failure to implement it will only perpetuate the cycle of conflict,” he stated.

On Syria, Fidan expressed optimism about recent developments, citing meaningful steps toward an inclusive and representative transition process. He stressed Türkiye’s commitment to ensuring equal treatment for all ethnic and religious groups, combating terrorism, and addressing regional concerns.

He called for the unconditional lifting of sanctions on Syria to facilitate meaningful recovery. “For Syria’s recovery to advance in a meaningful way, sanctions must be lifted without preconditions,” he asserted.

Fidan highlighted Africa’s growing geopolitical influence and reiterated Türkiye’s strategic partnership with the African Union.

“Africa has become a cornerstone of Turkish foreign policy through significant investments in political, economic, social, security, and humanitarian sectors. We fully support Africa’s rightful place in the global order and remain committed to amplifying its voice in multilateral systems,” he stated.

Fidan also spoke at the 27th MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where he emphasized the urgent need for strengthened multilateral cooperation to address ongoing humanitarian crises, including those in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Ukraine.

On Gaza, he welcomed the temporary ceasefire, which has allowed for humanitarian aid delivery, but criticized Israel’s continued restrictions on aid access. “While the ceasefire has provided temporary relief and allowed humanitarian aid to reach those in need, Israel’s ongoing restrictions hinder broader efforts to alleviate the crisis,” he noted.

Fidan expressed hope for progress toward the second phase of the ceasefire and tangible steps toward a two-state solution. “We collectively have the capacity to respond to humanitarian needs in Syria, Gaza, and beyond,” he concluded.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with other MIKTA members and strengthening cooperation within the partnership framework.