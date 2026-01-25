Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, on Jan. 26, as part of the latter's first official visit to the country, diplomatic sources have said.

The talks are expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and security, officials said.

Fidan is likely to highlight Nigeria’s role in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in West Africa and explore ways to boost trade volume and encourage Turkish business engagement in Nigeria.

The sources also said discussions will cover increasing collaboration in defense and military industries, reflecting significant potential in current cooperation frameworks. Cooperation in counterterrorism efforts is expected to be emphasized as well.

Diplomats noted the importance of shared positions on regional and global issues, including sustained engagement within international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Gazing at wider geopolitical concerns, Türkiye and Nigeria are expected to reaffirm support for maintaining a ceasefire in Gaza and advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Türkiye and Nigeria established diplomatic relations in 1960. In 2025, their trade volume surpassed $688 million in the first 11 months, and Nigeria became Türkiye's largest trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa when energy trade was included.

Turkish firms have substantial investments in Nigeria, particularly in construction and infrastructure projects.