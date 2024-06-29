Fidan to attend trilateral meet with Bosnian, Croatian counterparts

ANKARA
A trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia will take place at the foreign ministers’ level this weekend, according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Croatia’s resort city of Dubrovnik on June 29 where the ninth meeting of Türkiye-Bosnia-Croatia trilateral consultation mechanism will be convened. Croatia’s Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman will host Hakan Fidan and Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic.

The last meeting of the trilateral mechanism was in 2020 in Antalya.

Sources informed that the meeting would focus on joint steps for the improvement of cooperation between the three countries as well as the protection of peace and stability of Bosnia.

Fidan is expected to underline Türkiye’s call for the continuation of high-level dialogue between the three countries regarding Bosnia’s stability and underline Türkiye’s strong support for the territorial integrity of this country.

He will also reiterate Ankara’s concerns over separatist actions and rhetoric in Bosnia and underline the importance for all segments of society to work for the common future of the country and abandon their separatist agendas.

Another message he is expected to convey in Dubrovnik will be about strengthening the connectivity and infrastructure of the Balkan region and the importance Türkiye is attaching to such projects.

Türkiye is one of the countries that pays utmost attention to the developments in the Balkan region due to continued border and sovereignty conflicts between different regional actors, mainly Serbia, Kosovo and Bosnia.

Apart from bilateral issues, Fidan will also address the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and the Israeli offensive against civilians in Gaza, which has already claimed the lives of more than 36,000 people, mostly women and children.

