Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the intensified diplomatic traffic aiming to end the Russian occupation of Ukraine with his colleagues from Germany and the United Kingdom just after the summits in Alaska and Washington D.C.

Fidan spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul on Aug. 19, the diplomatic sources informed.

The calls addressed the results of two consecutive summits initiated by United States President Donald Trump for giving an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine through a permanent peace deal.

Trump hosted prominent European leaders as well as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on late August 18 to discuss ways to reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed security guarantees to be proposed to Ukraine, as well.

Türkiye is among the countries that closely follows the developments. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended a virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Aug.19.