Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

MOSCOW
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with senior Russian officials in Moscow on May 26, including President Vladimir Putin, amid intensified efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine following historic talks between the two warring sides in Istanbul.

Putin-Fidan meeting started at 7.30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT) and lasted approximately one hour, diplomatic sources said.

They said the meeting addressed recent initiatives aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as developments following peace talks held in Istanbul on May 16.

Putin and Fidan also discussed bilateral issues in the fields of economy and energy.

Fidan arrived in Moscow on May 26 for a two-day trip, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

On his first day, aside from Putin, Fidan met with his aide Vladimir Medinsky and Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Narishkin, according to the sources.

Fidan will meet his counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 27.

The sources have underlined that Fidan and his interlocutors discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, regional and global matters, particularly the ongoing war and the situation in the Middle East.

Fidan’s trip to Moscow comes after Türkiye hosted the first direct talks between the two warring parties in Istanbul after three years.

Before Fidan’s meetings, Kremlin spokesman Sergey Peskov expressed Russia’s gratitude for Türkiye over the meetings in Istanbul.

“We are grateful to Türkiye for providing ideal conditions for the negotiations in Istanbul,” Peskov stressed, informing that Ukraine will be the top issue during talks with Fidan.

Peskov also said necessary works should be done for the next round of talks with Ukraine but described the process as uncertain.

Türkiye proposes to serve as an honest broker between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan, in his telephone conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin as well as with Ukraine President Volodymir Zelensky, who came to Ankara in mid-May, reiterated Ankara’s readiness to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

    Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

  2. MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

    MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

  3. CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

    CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

  4. Ceremony held for musician İlhan Şeşen

    Ceremony held for musician İlhan Şeşen

  5. Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

    Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official
Recommended
Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter
MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts
CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality
Türkiye ready for 2nd Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye ready for 2nd Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
Turkish fintech company Papara hit by illegal betting operation

Turkish fintech company Papara hit by illegal betting operation
Grenade attack on Istanbul entertainment venue injures 7

Grenade attack on Istanbul entertainment venue injures 7
Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near

Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near
WORLD Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

Iraq's federal authorities have filed a complaint against the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for signing gas contracts with two U.S. companies, two officials told AFP on May 27.
ECONOMY Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform Trendyol has announced that it will join forces with Castle Investments to develop and operate a cutting-edge data center in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿