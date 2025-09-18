Fidan holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian FMs on Gaza

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday engaged in phone conversations with his Saudi Arabian and Egyptian counterparts to address the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.

Diplomatic sources in Ankara said Fidan spoke separately with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in Gaza, as well as coordination for upcoming activities related to Palestine scheduled for next week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.