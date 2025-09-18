Fidan holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian FMs on Gaza

Fidan holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian FMs on Gaza

ANKARA
Fidan holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian FMs on Gaza

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday engaged in phone conversations with his Saudi Arabian and Egyptian counterparts to address the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.

Diplomatic sources in Ankara said Fidan spoke separately with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in Gaza, as well as coordination for upcoming activities related to Palestine scheduled for next week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
Türkiye hails Syrias remarkable progress despite challenges

Türkiye hails Syria's 'remarkable progress' despite challenges
US influence on Israel may be weaker than assumed, says Fidan

US influence on Israel may be weaker than assumed, says Fidan
Intel chief discusses anti-terror bid with Syrian president

Intel chief discusses anti-terror bid with Syrian president
Türkiye, Spain stand together on Gaza crisis, says minister

Türkiye, Spain stand together on Gaza crisis, says minister
Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
Israels expansionism poses greatest regional threat, says Fidan

Israel's expansionism poses greatest regional threat, says Fidan
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿