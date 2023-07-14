Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg

JAKARTA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, reflecting on the outcomes of the NATO leaders' summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Fidan held a bilateral meeting with Blinken on the sidelines of the 56th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.

The two exchanged views on the implementation of decisions made in Vilnius and addressed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Additionally, during a phone conversation with Stoltenberg, Fidan also discussed the follow-up of the resolutions made during the NATO summit to ensure that the important matters discussed in Vilnius were given due attention and consideration.

In the Indonesian capital, Fidan also seized the opportunity to meet with several foreign counterparts. These included Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.