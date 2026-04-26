Fidan discusses peace efforts with American, Iranian officials

Fidan discusses peace efforts with American, Iranian officials

ANKARA
Fidan discusses peace efforts with American, Iranian officials

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in a series of phone calls with American, Iranian and Pakistani officials to advocate for the return of both warring parties to the negotiating table.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan spoke over the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar late on April 25.

The calls addressed the latest situation regarding the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, sources said.

On April 26, Foreign Minister Fidan held a phone conversation with the American negotiators, the sources said, without detailing with whom he spoke. Fidan and American negotiators exchanged views about the negotiation process, the sources stressed.

The Turkish top diplomat’s intervention came amid continued Pakistan-led efforts to resume the negotiations for a permanent agreement between the two sides following a six-week-long war that caused huge instability and tension in the Middle East and beyond.

Ankara has been engaging with almost all relevant parties first for the ceasefire and now for a permanent agreement to prevent the resumption of the armed conflict between the U.S.-Israel and Iran.

Fidan’s latest conversation with the American negotiators took place amid Washington’s decision top cancel the trip of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad.

Fidan recently highlighted Türkiye’s role in backing Pakistani efforts to bridge the gap between American and Iranian officials, seeking a lasting diplomatic resolution to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Fidan detailed two scenarios: One centered on a negotiated return to standard maritime operations without additional burdens, and another — contingent on the failure of dialogue — focused on mitigating the strait's more contentious zones.

Fidan said Türkiye would not oppose technical and humanitarian steps such as mine clearance in a post-conflict setting but would take a different position if any operation appeared to place Ankara on one side of a renewed conflict.

 

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