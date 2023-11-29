Fidan heads to UN for meeting on Gaza

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan heads to New York on Nov. 29 to participate in a U.N. Security Council session, focusing on the escalating tensions in Gaza.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Fidan's visit to New York also aims at actively engaging with other members of a group established to monitor decisions made during the joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League on Nov. 11.

The emergency meeting held in the Saudi capital Riyadh condemned Israel's actions amid the conflict with Hamas in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating crisis.

Earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached out to the U.N. chief Antonio Guterres over the phone. During their conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the crucial role of the international community in bringing an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

According to the presidential office, Erdoğan told Guterres that Israel continues to "violate international law, the law of war and humanitarian law recklessly," and it must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Gaza.