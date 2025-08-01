Fidan, Güler, Kalın meet amid anti-terror push

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın convened on July 31 as part of the government’s ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" campaign.

A photo of the trio was shared on the Foreign Ministry’s X account, but no information was provided regarding the content or outcomes of the meeting.

The meeting follows a series of developments in the government’s renewed counterterrorism efforts. As part of the campaign, PKK declared a ceasefire after a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, and later announced its intention to dissolve and disarm.

Earlier this month, 30 PKK members burned their weapons during a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has taken on a mediating role between Öcalan and Ankara, relaying updates to political actors. The initiative gained traction after party representatives were permitted to visit Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

That access followed a public call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli in parliament urging Öcalan to renounce terrorism, a call later endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
