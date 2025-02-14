Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

MUNICH
Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed the situation in Syria and Gaza, among other issues, diplomatic sources said.

During their first face-to-face meeting, which came on the margins of the 61st Munich Security Conference, Fidan shared Türkiye's views on the steps that countries in the region could take in the fight against ISIS (Daesh) terror group.

Fidan emphasized the importance of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be resolved to establish regional peace.

Latest developments regarding the possibility of establishing peace between Ukraine and Russia were also discussed in detail.

Fidan also held separate meetings with his U.K. counterpart David Lammy and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the conference.

In his meeting with Lammy, Fidan highlighted the importance of Syria's political unity and that the Syrian government, which is in charge after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, should be supported.

He said a permanent truce in Gaza is essential for peace in the region.

In his meeting with Baerbock, Fidan discussed developments regarding the Ukraine war, the security situation in Syria as well as transatlantic relations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Television still dominates Turkish media landscape

Television still dominates Turkish media landscape
Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye

Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye
Accident victims lured with high compensation promises

Accident victims lured with high compensation promises
US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs

US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs
Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings

Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings
New sheriff in town, Vance tells Europe

'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿