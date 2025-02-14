Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

MUNICH

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed the situation in Syria and Gaza, among other issues, diplomatic sources said.

During their first face-to-face meeting, which came on the margins of the 61st Munich Security Conference, Fidan shared Türkiye's views on the steps that countries in the region could take in the fight against ISIS (Daesh) terror group.

Fidan emphasized the importance of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be resolved to establish regional peace.

Latest developments regarding the possibility of establishing peace between Ukraine and Russia were also discussed in detail.

Fidan also held separate meetings with his U.K. counterpart David Lammy and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the conference.

In his meeting with Lammy, Fidan highlighted the importance of Syria's political unity and that the Syrian government, which is in charge after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, should be supported.

He said a permanent truce in Gaza is essential for peace in the region.

In his meeting with Baerbock, Fidan discussed developments regarding the Ukraine war, the security situation in Syria as well as transatlantic relations.