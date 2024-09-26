Fidan, counterparts meet with UN chief in US

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other top diplomats from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League met with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres in New York on Sept. 26.

Held on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly, the meeting was part of a series of consultations by the “contact group,” which includes foreign ministers from Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia and Nigeria.

The delegation is focused on ending Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and facilitating humanitarian aid to the region.

Earlier this month, Fidan also engaged with European and Muslim counterparts, including EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in Madrid.

During a foreign ministers meeting at the U.N. on Sept. 25, Fidan delivered a speech about the crisis in Gaza.

“The unacceptable situation in Gaza should be a wake-up call for the international community,” he said. “We will not condemn our Palestinian brothers to starvation and massacre, and we will not remain silent.”

Fidan expressed concerns about the potential for a broader conflict, particularly in light of rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

Additionally, he called for reforms to the U.N. and its Security Council, criticizing its current structure for failing to effectively address global crises.

“The United Nations is the institution where attempts to reshape multilateralism must begin,” he said. “Our call is for a more democratic, accountable, representative, transparent and effective Security Council."

