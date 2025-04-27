Fidan congratulates Palestinian vice president on new role

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated Hussein al-Sheikh on Saturday for being appointed as the Palestinian vice president.​​​​​

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan had a telephone conversation with Sheikh and wished him success in the new role.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, 89, on Saturday appointed Sheikh as the first-ever vice president.

The Palestinian Central Council had agreed to create the new position of vice president during a Thursday meeting, with 170 voting in favor, one against, and one abstaining.​​​​​​​

Fidan also discussed the latest situation between Pakistan and India with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, diplomatic sources said.

The discussions took place over a phone call, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors rose Tuesday after unidentified gunmen killed 26 victims in Pahalgam in the Indian-administered Kashmir, including 25 tourists, mostly Indians, and one local.

New Delhi described it as a "terror attack" with "cross-border" links, blaming Pakistan for supporting it, while Islamabad distanced itself from the attack, saying it was "concerned" and extended condolences to the victims' families. The two sides suspended visas for each other’s citizens and expelled army advisors, and Islamabad closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

India unilaterally suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, under which the two neighbors regulate the water share of six rivers in the Indus Basin. Pakistan responded harshly Thursday, saying there is no provision for unilaterally suspending the water-sharing agreement, warning that any attempt by India to divert or stop water to Pakistan would be considered an "act of war."

