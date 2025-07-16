Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

NEW YORK

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said a ceasefire process is likely to begin within hours amid escalating Israeli airstrikes in Syria, following a series of high-level diplomatic contacts with regional and international counterparts.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday, where he is attending an informal expanded-format meeting on Cyprus, Fidan strongly criticized Israel's recent attacks targeting Syria’s capital Damascus and southern regions, describing them as part of a broader pattern of “deliberate destabilization” in the Middle East.

“Israel has been pursuing a policy of instability in the region for some time, disregarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations,” Fidan said. “Such unilateral attempts to create chaos cannot be tolerated — this region is our region.”

According to Fidan, a ceasefire process is expected to begin “within the next three to four hours,” following diplomatic engagements with key regional and international actors.

Fidan confirmed that he held separate phone calls with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hasan Sheybani, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss ways to halt the violence.

“We are in close dialogue with regional actors. The clashes are taking place near the Jordanian border, and we are coordinating closely with Amman,” he said.

Türkiye, he stressed, is committed to a roadmap that promotes lasting peace and stability in Syria, including respect for the country’s territorial integrity and the protection of civilian lives.

Fidan also raised concerns about increasing tensions between local Druze and Bedouin communities in southern Syria, warning that such clashes — reportedly supported or provoked by Israeli forces — must be addressed swiftly to prevent further civilian casualties.

Commenting on recent movements by the YPG in northern Syria, Fidan cautioned against exploiting the ongoing unrest. “We have received reports of increased YPG activity. Our message is clear: do not use this crisis as an opportunity to pursue destabilizing agendas.”

Fidan said that Türkiye has been actively engaging in intelligence sharing, including passing messages to Israel via its intelligence channels, underscoring Ankara’s firm opposition to further escalation.

“The world must act now,” Fidan stated, urging the U.S., EU, and other international stakeholders to pressure Israel into halting its military actions. “If these destabilizing policies continue, the region will face dangerous consequences.”

Referring to the broader international implications, Fidan emphasized that “no one’s security can be guaranteed by spreading instability.”

He reiterated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s longstanding efforts to support peace and dialogue in Syria and elsewhere in the region. “The new government in Damascus that took power after December 8 has gained international legitimacy, and with it came a glimmer of hope for a stable future,” he said.

In a separate meeting on Cyprus, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to constructive dialogue but underlined that Ankara would not accept any solution that disregards the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

“President Erdoğan’s vision is clear: a win-win approach based on mutual respect,” Fidan told reporters. “But we cannot accept a framework that ignores the legitimate rights of the Turkish community on the island.”