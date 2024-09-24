Fidan calls for UN Reform, cites inadequate global crisis response

Fidan calls for UN Reform, cites inadequate global crisis response

NEW YORK
Fidan calls for UN Reform, cites inadequate global crisis response

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan critiqued the United Nations and called for a reform on Monday, stating that it has failed to demonstrate the leadership needed to tackle current global challenges.

"The United Nations is unable to provide leadership against increasing threats. An effective structure is needed for common solutions to global problems," Fidan said at a summit on Sept. 23 during the 79th U.N. General Assembly.

Fidan described the current state of the international community and the U.N. as being under a "historical test," noting a decline in their capacity to resolve crises and conflicts.

"There is a need for comprehensive reform in the U.N. and especially in the U.N. Security Council... The world is bigger than five," he said.

He was referring to the council’s permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“International peace and security cannot be left to a privileged group of a limited number of countries,” Fidan said, calling for a more inclusive and multilateral framework.

Türkiye has long advocated for reforms in the U.N., with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan frequently highlighting the imbalance of power within the bloc.

“On the one hand, there is the U.N. General Assembly and the decisions it takes, reflecting the common conscience and common sense of humanity. On the other hand, there are five privileged countries with veto power in the Security Council,” Erdoğan said at an event earlier in the day.

“In every problem that has remained unsolved for years, the arbitrariness, interests and priorities of five countries ignore the will of hundreds of countries in the General Assembly.”

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

  2. Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

    Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

  3. Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

    Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

  4. Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

    Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

  5. Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

    Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv
Recommended
Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye

Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye
Ankara rebukes Israel for attacking Erdoğan’s ICC Talks

Ankara rebukes Israel for attacking Erdoğan’s ICC Talks
Erdoğan vows to revive grain deal amid UN talks with Zelensky

Erdoğan vows to revive grain deal amid UN talks with Zelensky
Parliament speaker expresses hope for Türkiyes swift BRICS membership

Parliament speaker expresses hope for Türkiye's swift BRICS membership
Erdoğan says not only kids but also UN system dying in Gaza

Erdoğan says not only kids but also UN system dying in Gaza
Events mark centennial of Türkiye-Hungary ties

Events mark centennial of Türkiye-Hungary ties
Erdoğan meets world leaders in US to discuss Gaza crisis

Erdoğan meets world leaders in US to discuss Gaza crisis
WORLD Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

The Kremlin said Wednesday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿