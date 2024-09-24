Fidan calls for UN Reform, cites inadequate global crisis response

NEW YORK

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan critiqued the United Nations and called for a reform on Monday, stating that it has failed to demonstrate the leadership needed to tackle current global challenges.

"The United Nations is unable to provide leadership against increasing threats. An effective structure is needed for common solutions to global problems," Fidan said at a summit on Sept. 23 during the 79th U.N. General Assembly.

Fidan described the current state of the international community and the U.N. as being under a "historical test," noting a decline in their capacity to resolve crises and conflicts.

"There is a need for comprehensive reform in the U.N. and especially in the U.N. Security Council... The world is bigger than five," he said.

He was referring to the council’s permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“International peace and security cannot be left to a privileged group of a limited number of countries,” Fidan said, calling for a more inclusive and multilateral framework.

Türkiye has long advocated for reforms in the U.N., with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan frequently highlighting the imbalance of power within the bloc.

“On the one hand, there is the U.N. General Assembly and the decisions it takes, reflecting the common conscience and common sense of humanity. On the other hand, there are five privileged countries with veto power in the Security Council,” Erdoğan said at an event earlier in the day.

“In every problem that has remained unsolved for years, the arbitrariness, interests and priorities of five countries ignore the will of hundreds of countries in the General Assembly.”