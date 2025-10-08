Fidan calls for sanctions lifted on Syria

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday urged the international community to lift sanctions on Syria and join efforts to halt Israeli strikes, saying Damascus was meeting its obligations and deserved support as talks on a Gaza ceasefire progressed.

Fidan and Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani held a joint press conference after talks in Ankara, where Fidan said “the most important problem for Syria is Israel” and called for the removal of all punitive measures against the country.

“Just as Syria is fulfilling the tasks requested of it by the international community, the international community must also fulfil its duties towards Syria,” Fidan said, reiterating Ankara’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and stability.

He said Türkiye would continue close consultations with Damascus and back efforts to restore security “so that Syrians can live in freedom, welfare and safety.”

Fidan also outlined progress in wider regional diplomacy aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, saying negotiations — involving Türkiye, the United States, Qatar, Egypt and others — were close to delivering concrete steps.

He also listed four potential outcomes under discussion: a ceasefire, the release of hostages and the return of bodies, the freeing of some prisoners held since Oct. 7 and an increase in humanitarian aid alongside phased Israeli troop withdrawals.

“Parties have shown serious will on the release of hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire,” he said, but warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “may have a disruptive Plan B,” urging vigilance.

Fidan condemned recent Israeli actions in Syria, saying attacks on the country’s south and on regions such as Suwayda threatened regional security and must stop. He warned that militant groups unable to operate inside Türkiye “take refuge across the border” and carry out attacks from abroad, stressing the need for peaceful, good-faith behaviour by all sides.

He also addressed the assault on the Sumud and Freedom flotillas attempting to reach Gaza, saying 21 Turkish nationals — including three lawmakers — were among activists detained. Ankara was working on evacuations, Fidan said, including possible charter flights by Turkish Airlines, and coordinating with Israeli authorities on repatriation plans.