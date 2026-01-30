Fidan calls for regional security pact built on trust

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Middle East needs its own security arrangements built on mutual trust rather than deterrence, arguing that lasting stability requires inclusive regional cooperation without domination by any single power.

Speaking on Al Jazeera English’s “Talk to Al Jazeera” program in an interview aired on Jan. 29, Fidan said the Gulf’s main obstacle to security cooperation is “the lack of trust between states.”

He said the region should focus first on building “fundamental and ultimate trust” among states, calling it the real foundation for security and stability.

Fidan said greater mutual confidence could help the region move toward peace without any one actor imposing itself, drawing a parallel with the European Union’s model of responsible cooperation.

Asked about reports of a possible Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defense pact and whether Türkiye could join, he said any framework should be more inclusive and could expand if built on those principles.

“No domination… no Turkish domination, no Arab domination, no Farsi domination,” he said, adding that Türkiye does not want “another camp” but a “regional solidarity platform.”

Turning to Syria, Fidan said the ceasefire between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was holding and has allowed U.S. forces to transfer ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq—a process he called significant and one that “everybody should help.”

He said Türkiye is working with the United States to help sustain the calm and avoid steps that could collapse the truce.

Fidan said Ankara supports understandings that contribute to stability as long as its national security concerns are respected, adding that when the Damascus government reaches agreements with the SDF, Turkish “red lines” are “usually observed.”

He repeated Türkiye’s position that the SDF/YPG is linked to the outlawed PKK while saying Syrian Kurds should be treated fairly and that non-Syrian armed elements should leave Syria.

On Gaza, Fidan described the U.S.-backed “Board of Peace” initiative as a platform to advance diplomacy and said Türkiye is prepared to contribute in humanitarian, political—and, if conditions are met, security-related—formats.

He said Türkiye has made clear it would not resume trade with Israel while the war continues and humanitarian assistance is blocked from entering Gaza.

Fidan also pointed to proposals for an international stabilization force in Gaza, saying such a mechanism could help prevent violations and provide security guarantees if agreed upon by the parties.

Fidan warned against a new war with Iran, saying Tehran is ready to return to negotiations on its nuclear file and urging a step-by-step approach to reduce tensions.

He said he believes a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is “closer than ever,” but that any settlement would involve not only Moscow and Kiev but also Europe and the United States.

On NATO, Fidan urged European countries to strengthen their defense capacity while describing the alliance as the primary security framework and said European states—including the UK and Türkiye—should discuss a new security architecture with their own “center of gravity.”