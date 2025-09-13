Fidan calls for global action on 'Gaza genocide' at Rome conference

ROME

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged the international community on Friday to recognize the harsh realities in Gaza and hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity, describing it as the essential first step toward a more just world.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Rome-based Institute of International Affairs (IAI), one of Italy's prominent think tanks, Fidan evaluated global developments and fielded questions from attendees.

He emphasized that Türkiye and Italy share more than Mediterranean proximity—they are NATO allies and G20 members, both playing key roles in stabilizing the Mediterranean and Africa.

"Türkiye's partnership with Italy spreads like the wings of an eagle across the Mediterranean and North Africa. It is not an alliance of convenience but a strategic entity born of common history, geography and future," Fidan said

In an era of global transformations, he added, cooperation between the two nations is more critical than ever, with potential to influence regional and wider dynamics.

Fidan highlighted Italy as a major economic partner for Türkiye, with opportunities to deepen ties in defense, industry, energy, science and connectivity.

He pointed to Türkiye's contributions within NATO, including joint exercises with Italy on counterterrorism and intelligence sharing.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Fidan suggested, collaboration in Africa could expand significantly.

Fidan commended Italy's backing for Türkiye's EU accession, noting the bloc's foreign policy hurdles and Rome's potential to revitalize EU-Türkiye relations.

He argued that Türkiye's seat at the EU table is vital for Europe's stability and advocated for shared proactive leadership with Italy in the Mediterranean and North Africa, tackling migration, investing in Africa and reforming global systems with input from governments and civil society.

Fidan indicated that Gaza would feature prominently during the UN General Assembly's high-level week later this month.

"Gaza is the real test for the international community to distinguish right from wrong. Recognizing the reality in Gaza and exposing Israel's crimes against humanity are the first steps toward a fairer world," he stated.

"No need to mince words. Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. We are rallying all countries of conscience to the side of humanity. In this regard, Italy's vocal support will be more crucial than ever."

Responding to a query, Fidan asserted that Israel prioritizes territory over solutions, adding that a two-state framework would have resolved security concerns if that were the true issue.

He called the narrative an "illusion created by Israel," revealing a long-term pursuit of more land without relinquishing that goal.

Fidan warned that Gulf security could shift, as even the U.S. struggles to assure protection against Israel's independent actions, heightening anxieties in the region.

Following Israel's recent strikes on Qatar, he noted, "It should not be a surprise to see a new discussion taking place in the Gulf on how to redefine regional security," including rethinking alliances and tying them to larger geostrategic aims.

On Syria, Fidan urged support for the government to consolidate and provide essential services, including security, to its citizens.

"Israel would like to see divided, fragmented, weak neighbors," he said, insisting that such policies must evolve.

He underscored that Syria's stability is crucial for Europe's peace and security.

Fidan called on the international community and regional actors to uphold commitments to Syria's stability, unity and prosperity, cautioning that failure could perpetuate refugee crises and breed instability.

He expressed Türkiye's support for a YPG deal with Damascus, acknowledging that while Ankara is not entirely content with the March 10 agreement's terms, compliance by both parties would mark progress.

The accord mandates SDF integration into state structures, upholds territorial integrity and opposes division.

Fidan observed that the YPG is "holding back, dragging their feet" on implementation.

He speculated the group might aim to capitalize on Israel-induced turmoil in Syria, viewing fresh instability as advantageous.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's resolute position on the YPG, referencing PKK threats from Iraq and Iran.

He expects Damascus and the YPG to foster Syria's stability and resolve security issues, employing peaceful tools where possible but prioritizing national security if needed.

Diplomacy sole path to Ukraine-Russia resolution

"We continue to emphasize that the only viable path to ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is through diplomacy," Fidan said, citing the Istanbul talks as evidence.

He identified Donetsk as the current focal point, with both sides entrenched.

Fidan hoped the U.S. and allies could propose viable solutions, potentially leading to a ceasefire, even if prolonged, but stressed Washington's need for substantial involvement.

Talks with both parties continue, he added, with optimism for breakthroughs.

Fidan noted U.S. President Donald Trump's pivot to neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, creating a leadership void in Europe amid fears of regional spillover.

While Europeans prepare for contingencies, their security hinges on U.S. capabilities and guidance, breeding uncertainty without it.

Under Erdoğan's direction, Fidan affirmed, Türkiye stands ready for constructive engagement, insisting peace via diplomacy is achievable with greater effort from both sides.

Swift Normalization with Armenia Ahead

Fidan lauded Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for bold risks in pursuing peace and relations with Azerbaijan post-Karabakh's liberation.

He expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and credited Trump for cementing a historic accord in Washington.

Final signatures are anticipated in the first half of next year, after which Türkiye will promptly normalize ties with Armenia.