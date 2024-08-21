Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza truce efforts on phone

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call to discuss ongoing efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, as Blinken concluded his ninth wartime tour of the Middle East.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli stated that the call was made "upon the request of the other side," and focused on the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, as well as the overall regional situation.

Blinken's tour, which included stops in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, ended with a stark warning that the U.S.-backed truce proposal might be the "last chance" to broker an end to the conflict. The United States presented ideas last week to bridge gaps and has been pressing Hamas, through Qatar and Egypt, to accept and return to talks in Cairo.

Despite Blinken's assertion that Israel was on board with the proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reported by Israeli media to disagree on a key sticking point.

Netanyahu insisted that Israel maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor, the border between Gaza and Egypt that Israeli troops seized from Hamas.

Turkish diplomatic sources revealed that Hamas officials had contacted Türkiye over the weekend, providing information about the negotiation process with Israel. Hamas said that, contrary to American optimism, the negotiations were not progressing as positively as portrayed.

Hamas stated it was keen to reach a ceasefire but protested "new conditions" from Israel in the latest U.S. proposal.

Türkiye condemned many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire.

Ankara is urging Israel to reciprocate the Palestinians' constructive approach in cease-fire negotiations and calling on the international community to pressure Netanyahu's government.

The ongoing Israeli military offensive against Gaza has resulted in more than 40,170 deaths since Oct. 7, 2023.