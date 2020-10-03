FETÖ suspects attempting flee to Greece nabbed

  • October 03 2020 10:05:33

EDİRNE- Anadolu Agency
FETÖ suspects attempting flee to Greece nabbed

Two people suspected to be linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) were nabbed in northwestern Turkey while they were trying to escape to Greece illegally, security sources said on Oct. 2. 

The suspects, only known by their initials, Y.Y. and T.T, were arrested in Edirne, a Turkish province bordering Greece, when they were spotted in a military forbidden zone in the Meriç district, sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were taken into custody.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated a defeated coup on July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

