Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father decamps from Kosovo

  • June 17 2022 07:00:00

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father decamps from Kosovo

TIRANA
Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father decamps from Kosovo

An international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa to promote his native Kosovo has led to recriminations for the small European country after it lost the event to neighboring Albania.

The Sunny Hill Festival made its debut in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, in 2018 and took place again in 2019, bringing artists like Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Action Bronson to one of Europe’s youngest and poorest nations. British-born Dua Lipa also was a featured headliner.

Dukagjin Lipa, the singer’s father and manager, said the festival brought Kosovo priceless publicity, including coverage in more than 500 international media outlets. The event was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to return this summer, but Lipa said late June 14 that “after a long wait, many efforts, requests,” he’d made “a difficult but necessary” decision to stage the Aug. 4-7 event in Albania’s capital, Tirana. He said a political dispute between Kosovo’s ruling party and the one in power in Pristina prevented organizers from getting permission to put on the festival.

He and the festival’s other directors had spent three years trying to convince the national government to allow them to manage a 17-hectare (42-acre) area of parkland and to build the appropriate infrastructure for the annual festival. They also did not receive permits for the August festival.

Pristina Mayor Perparim Rama, of the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo, favored having the music festival. He accused the national government, which is led by the Self Determination Movement!, of delaying the decision and trying to change the city council’s decision.

Kosovo’s culture minister Hajrulla Ceku, said the holdup resulted from festival organizers seeking a 99-year lease. The government could not rush into such an agreement, and “the decision-making process needs time to be complete and not wrong or abusive,” Ceku said.

Lipa, however, attributed the delay to a power struggle between the ruling Self Determination Movement! and the Democratic League of Kosovo came “at the expense of the festival and the usefulness it creates for the state’s image and the values its society represents.”

Either way, the festival’s move has not sat well with people in Kosovo. Another opposition party, the Alliance for Kosovo’s Future, asked for the resignation of the government that “lost a festival which would promote Kosovo,” said Besnik Tahiri, a senior party leader.

Tirana Mayor Erjon Veliaj told The Associated Press his government immediately offered Albania’s capital “as a replacement in an effort to keep the international festival in a major Albanian city.” Ethnic Albanians make up a majority of Kosovo’s population.

As proof that the Summer Hill Festival is in the right place, the mayor noted that the European Union named Tirana as the EU’s Youth Capital for this. He also named several VIPs with Albanian roots, from the late comedian John Belushi to the late Mother Teresa, now known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

“Dua Lipa and her festival do just as much, if not more, in promoting a nation that punches above its weight,” Veliaj said.

Concert,

TURKEY PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

    Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

  2. Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

    Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

  3. Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

    Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

  5. Ahlat looking for lost book on its history

    Ahlat looking for lost book on its history
Recommended
Italy creates museum for trafficked ancient artifacts

Italy creates museum for trafficked ancient artifacts
Maneskin comes to Istanbul

Maneskin comes to Istanbul
Black Death’s ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia

Black Death’s ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia
Netflix seeks recruits for real-life ‘Squid Game’

Netflix seeks recruits for real-life ‘Squid Game’
RIP Explorer: Microsoft’s web browser retired

RIP Explorer: Microsoft’s web browser retired
Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says

Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says
WORLD UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal.

ECONOMY Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’, says central banker

Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’, says central banker

The head of the Russian Central Bank warned yesterday that the country’s economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.