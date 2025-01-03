'Ferdi Baba': King of Turkish arabesque music Ferdi Tayfur dies at 79

ANTALYA
Iconic Turkish Arabesque singer, musician, actor and director Ferdi Tayfur died on Jan. 2 at a hospital in the Mediterranean province of Antalya. He was 79.

Tayfur fell ill on Dec. 15 at his residence in Marmaris and was initially taken to a private hospital in the district via ambulance.

He was later transferred to a facility in the Aegean province of Muğla, and later to a private hospital in Antalya via military aircraft at the request of his doctors and family.

"Following the surgery, our artist's health had been improving; however, unfortunately, he was admitted to intensive care yesterday afternoon due to rapidly progressing liver and kidney failure. Despite the ongoing intensive treatment and all efforts by his doctors, he passed away at 7:38 p.m. due to liver and kidney failure,” said the hospital in a statement.

Hundreds of Tayfur fans rushed into the hospital premises after learning his demise, singing his songs in tears.

Tayfur’s press advisor and niece, Şirin Gözalıcı, announced details regarding the funeral arrangements, stating that a memorial ceremony for Tayfur will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul.

“Following the ceremony, the funeral prayer will be held after the afternoon prayer at Emirgan Çınaraltı Mosque, and he will be laid to rest at the family cemetery in Yeniköy,” she said.

Tayfur, also hailed as “Ferdi Baba” (Father Ferdi) by his fans, was a singer, actor, songwriter, as well as screenwriter. He was born in the southern province of Adana in 1945 and led a successful career in Arabesque music.

In a decades-long career, he released numerous hit albums and starred in many popular films, becoming an iconic figure in Turkish culture.

Tayfur's music often explored themes of love, heartbreak and resilience.

