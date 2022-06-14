Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.

The Yellow Canaries reached the trophy with amazing performances of Czech player Jan Vesely and French forward Nando de Colo in Sinan Erdem Sports Hall late June 13.

Vesely scored 18 and de Colo 17 points at a 92-80 victory.

Saying that he is “so happy,” Vesely highlighted that it “was not an easy season.” Fenerbahçe’s Serbian player Marko Guduric pointed out that they were “the ones who really wanted the trophy, so they got it.”

“We had ups and downs through the season, but we deserved this,” de Colo added.

Anadolu Efes is one of the most successful Turkish basketball teams, clinching the title 15 times and winning EuroLeague Championships back-to-back in the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 seasons.