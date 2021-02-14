Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

  • February 14 2021 10:37:00

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.

Mame Thiam gave the away side lead in the first half and Enner Valencia doubled the lead eight minutes after the second half started at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Fabio Borini made the score 2-1 by striking a powerful shot but Fatih Karagümrük could not equalize the score in the rest of the game and suffered the first loss after four league games.

Fenerbahçe now has 51 points to sit top of the Turkish Süper Lig while Fatih Karagümrük is at the eighth spot with 37 points.

football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

    Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

  2. Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons

    Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons

  3. Turkey detains Iran consulate employee in murder probe

    Turkey detains Iran consulate employee in murder probe

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,377 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,579,896

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,377 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,579,896

  5. Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

    Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis
Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş
Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record
Turkey qualifies for FIBA Womens EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualifies for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021
WORLD Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan’s Fukushima

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan’s Fukushima

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Fukushima in eastern Japan injured more than 100 people, authorities said on Feb. 14, nearly a decade after the region suffered a devastating quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
ECONOMY JP Morgan revises up Turkeys growth rates for 2020, 2021

JP Morgan revises up Turkey's growth rates for 2020, 2021

U.S.-based multinational banking and financial services company JP Morgan on Feb. 12 revised its estimate for Turkey's economic growth for 2020 from 1.1% to 1.9%.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.