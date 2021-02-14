Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.

Mame Thiam gave the away side lead in the first half and Enner Valencia doubled the lead eight minutes after the second half started at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Fabio Borini made the score 2-1 by striking a powerful shot but Fatih Karagümrük could not equalize the score in the rest of the game and suffered the first loss after four league games.

Fenerbahçe now has 51 points to sit top of the Turkish Süper Lig while Fatih Karagümrük is at the eighth spot with 37 points.