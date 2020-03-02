Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe said late on March 1 it had parted ways with coach Ersun Yanal by mutual agreement following a string of poor results.

Following a 3-1 home loss against archrival Galatasaray the previous week, the visitors’ first win in Kadıköy in more than 20 years, Fenerbahçe salvaged a 2-2 draw at mid-table Antalyaspor on Feb. 29 with a goal in the dying minutes, leading to outrage from the club’s supporters.

The Istanbul club, which had three losses and two draws in its last five league games, is seventh in the top-tier Süper Lig, nine points behind second-placed Galatasaray and leader Trabzonspor.

The club said in a statement that Yanal will be at the helm of the club for the last time when it plays Trabzonspor in an away game in the first leg of a Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinal clash on March 3.

While Fenerbahçe fans’ fury led to the sacking of coach, Galatasaray’s fans are singing the praises of their own, Fatih Terim.

Under the experienced coach, the defending champion beat Gençlerbirliği 3-0 at home on March 1 to extend its winning streak in the league to eight games. In those wins, Galatasaray scored a total of 24 goals, while conceding only four.

Against Gençlerbirliği, Dutch defender Ryan Donk struck the opening goal to give his team an early lead in the third minute.

Colombian forward Radamel Falcao doubled his team’s lead in the 33rd minute and added another in the 68th to seal the score.

Leader Trabzonspor was also victorious in Week 24, crushing Rizespor 5-2 at home. The Black Sea side leads the league on goal difference ahead of Galatasaray and Sivasspor, which won 3-0 at Ankaragücü on Feb. 29, and has a game in hand.

Rizespor took the lead in the first half after Croatian left back Dario Melnjak found the net in the 36th minute in Trabzon, but the home side made an impressive comeback in the second half.

Manuel Da Costa, Caleb Ekuban, Jose Sosa, Anthony Nwakaeme and Badou N’Diaye scored one each in victory.

Struggling Beşiktaş was also victorious, beating Alanyaspor 2-1 on Feb. 28.

Elsewhere, Konyaspor and Kasımpaşa shared the spoils in a goalless draw on Feb. 29 and Denizlispor beat Malatyaspor at home on March 1.

Başakşehir could reclaim the top spot if it beats Gaziantep at home late on March 2.