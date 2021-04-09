Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

  • April 09 2021 09:14:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

Fenerbahçe broke the deadlock in minute 17 when Enner Valencia scored a free-kick goal.

In minute 35, the home team equalized on a goal from left winger Mustafa Eskihellac at Yeni Malatya Stadium.

Ecuadorian striker Valencia scored for the Istanbul club but it was disallowed because of an offside call in the 67th minute.

Fenerbahçe remained in second place with 63 points. Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor jumped to the fifteenth with 33 points in the Süper Lig standings.

