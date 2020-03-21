Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

ISTANBUL

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.

"Coronavirus symptoms were detected in some of our basketball players and staff during routine checks," the club said in a statement.

So far, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in any players or athletes in Turkey.

Turkey currently has 670 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on late March 20 that the death toll in the country rose to nine, after five elderly patients died of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has surged since the first case was announced last week, reaching 670 on March 20. The cases have roughly doubled every day since March 15.