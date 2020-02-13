Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.

Melih Mahmutoğlu was the top scorer with 18 points while Kostas Sloukas and James Nunnally each produced 16 points to deliver an easy win to the Yellow Canaries.

Separately, Emanuel Terry scored 15 points for the losing side at Istanbul's Ülker Sports Arena.

In another game on Feb. 12, Türk Telekom defeated Pınar Karşıyaka 62-56 to reach the semifinals at the Ankara Sports Hall.

The capital Ankara will host the 2020 Turkish Cup's final four on Feb. 14-16.