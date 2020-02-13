Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

  • February 13 2020 09:30:50

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.

Melih Mahmutoğlu was the top scorer with 18 points while Kostas Sloukas and James Nunnally each produced 16 points to deliver an easy win to the Yellow Canaries.

Separately, Emanuel Terry scored 15 points for the losing side at Istanbul's Ülker Sports Arena.

In another game on Feb. 12, Türk Telekom defeated Pınar Karşıyaka 62-56 to reach the semifinals at the Ankara Sports Hall.

The capital Ankara will host the 2020 Turkish Cup's final four on Feb. 14-16.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics
Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings
Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach

Beşiktaş get second straight win with new coach
Turkish league’s top two to clash for driver’s seat

Turkish league’s top two to clash for driver’s seat
Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat
Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.