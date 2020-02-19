Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

  • February 19 2020 12:19:22

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko are set to face Real Madrid in a key game in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Feb. 20.

Fenerbahçe Beko are now in the 9th spot with 11-13 win/loss record, seeking a home win to move upwards in the standings as only the first eight teams will be in the playoffs once the season ends in April.

Real Madrid won 18 games in 24 rounds to be in the second place.

In the regular season's first bout, Real Madrid toppled Fenerbahçe Beko 81-77 in Spain.

The match in Istanbul's Ülker Sports and Event Hall will tip off at 8.45 p.m. local time.

A Turkish team, Anadolu Efes have been leading the EuroLeague regular season with 21 wins and three losses as the Istanbul club clinched to qualify for the next stage.

Anadolu Efes on Feb. 21 will take on Germany's Bayern Munich, who come last in EuroLeague.

The game at Audi Dome will start at 8.30 p.m. local time in Germany.

