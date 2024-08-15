Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

MADRID
Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates scoring during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Atalanta BC in Warsaw, on August 14, 2024.

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.

So with the French superstar joining the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid seems almost certain to continue dominating Spanish football ahead of rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe made his Real Madrid debut on Aug. 14 and started as he means to go on, scoring and lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

The big question for coach Carlo Ancelotti is how to fit Mbappe into his plans, although if any coach can manage to keep his stars happy it is the Italian, viewed as the best man-manager in the game.

England international Bellingham may drop back into the midfield role he occupied at Borussia Dortmund after being a key part of the attack for Madrid last season, particularly in the first half of the campaign.

Brahim Diaz, Arda Güler and others will also be looking to make an impact when they get their chances, with Ancelotti showing last season he was happy to rotate in La Liga.

"This problem has ruined my holidays," joked Ancelotti on Aug. 14 about his selection dilemma.

"The problem doesn't exist, because we have many games, last year those who played less still brought a lot to the team."

Mbappe, 25, has been Madrid's dream signing for years but finally completed his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after his Paris Saint-Germain deal came to an end.

With over 80,000 fans attending his presentation in July, Madrid supporters have already forgiven his decisions not to join in previous years and are eagerly awaiting their first sight of him at the new-look Bernabeu.

Madrid starts its title defense at Real Mallorca on Aug. 18 before its first home match, against Real Valladolid on Aug. 25.

One negative for Los Blancos is Toni Kroos' departure in midfield.

The German retired from football after Euro 2024 having spent a decade pulling the strings in Madrid's midfield.

Talented Turkish teenager Güler could get more minutes in that position, while Eduardo Camavinga will also hope for more game time after he returns from a knee ligament sprain.

However if Bellingham drops out of the attack to accommodate Mbappe, as he did against Atalanta, then he can become Madrid's leader in the center of the pitch.

The midfielder might form an athletic trio with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, offering both steel and poise behind the dynamos ahead of them.

While Los Blancos are consolidating their position of power, aiming for a third title in four years and a record-extending 37th, their traditional rivals Barcelona and Atletico are scrambling to rebuild in different ways.

The Catalans sacked coach Xavi and replaced him with Hansi Flick in May, while Atletico has made various sales and signings this summer.

Barcelona's hopes are pinned on 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and despite his heroics for Spain in its Euro 2024 triumph, helping his side keep pace with Mbappe and Co is a lot to ask.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

    Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

  2. Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

    Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

  3. Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

    Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

  4. Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

    Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

  5. Turkish executive appointed to top post

    Turkish executive appointed to top post
Recommended
Three arrested, fourth wanted after teen star Yamals father stabbed

Three arrested, fourth wanted after teen star Yamal's father stabbed
Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League
Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals
Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver
Türkiye to play for Olympic volleyball bronze

Türkiye to play for Olympic volleyball bronze
Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China
WORLD Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris touted a likely vote-winning cut in medical costs Thursday ahead of holding their first joint public event since Harris replaced the president as the Democratic candidate in November's election.
ECONOMY Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿