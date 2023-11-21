Female entrepreneur provides platform to elevate women

Ece Çelik- DİYARBAKIR
Özlem Can from the eastern province of Diyarbakır has not only stood on her own feet but has also touched the lives of more than 300 women with her unique venture.

Born and raised in Diyarbakır's Kulp district and a mother of two, Can embarked on her creative venture to provide silk cocoon training at the age of 25.

Over the past 15 years, she has provided silk cocoon training to more than 300 women, fostering the growth of around 40 silk cocoon trainers.

She not only revitalized silk production, including fabrics, ties, scarves, and sheets but also expanded it into crafting paintings, baby products, silk flowers and various other items.

"When I got married at 17 and had two children, I never envisioned becoming an artist. Kulp, though small, plays a vital role in Türkiye's fresh silk cocoon cultivation, accounting for 60 percent of the nation's production," she said.

Can's efforts have contributed to the promotion of Diyarbakır, emphasizing the region's significance in silk production. Opening a shop called "Pasur İpek," she has created economic opportunities for women and reinforced Diyarbakır's position as the largest silk cocoon center in Türkiye.

Highlighting the cultural importance of silk in Diyarbakır, Can stated, "In the past, silk was limited to scarves, handkerchiefs and sheets. I wanted to break free from this limitation and explore the potential of raw, unspun silk to create a variety of products."

"This work serves as a door for women without work opportunities and a rehabilitation for the disabled and disadvantaged," Can added.

Eemphasizing the sustainability of her products, Can noted that items made from silk cocoons remain intact for 200 to 300 years without deformation.

In her dedication to environmentally friendly practices, she revealed, "Our silk cocoons are completely natural. We use colors obtained from flower roots, leaves, and shells for dyeing, avoiding the use of chemical products."

