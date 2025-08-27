FEMA employees suspended over critical letter

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration on Tuesday suspended several employees of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after they publicly expressed outrage over the agency's leadership, according to U.S. media.

In an open letter sent on Aug. 25, the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, more than 180 current and former employees said budget cuts, personnel decisions and other reforms enacted under President Donald Trump could recreate conditions that led to the widely criticized FEMA response to the 2005 hurricane.

Of the 182 senders, 36 signed their names, the rest feared retaliation and withheld their identities.

"Around 30" employees were suspended, The New York Times reported Aug. 26 evening, citing their review of emails.

The emails informed FEMA employees they were on administrative leave effective immediately, operating "in a non-duty status while continuing to receive pay and benefits," The Washington Post reported the letters as saying.

FEMA employee Virginia Case told CNN she received an emailed notice Aug. 26 evening that she'd been placed on paid leave from her job as a supervisory management and program analyst.

"I'm disappointed but not surprised," Case said, according to the U.S. outlet.

"I'm also proud of those of us who stood up, regardless of what it might mean for our jobs. The public deserves to know what's happening, because lives and communities will suffer if this continues."