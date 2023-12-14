Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech

Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech

ANKARA
Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech

Hasan Bitmez, a deputy from the Felicity Party (SP), has passed away after collapsing during his speech in the Turkish parliament.

The 22-minute speech on Dec. 12's session, which concluded with the phrase "I greet you all with respect," took a tragic turn when Bitmez collapsed, hitting his head on a marble step behind the lectern.

Quick responses from fellow deputies saw them rushing to provide immediate first aid. Bitmez required a prolonged period of heart massage before being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance and subsequently to a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later announced the tragic news on Dec. 14, stating that despite exhaustive efforts in the intensive care unit, Bitmez passed away at 11:50 p.m. Deputy Parliament Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder adjourned then ongoing session following the announcement.

The incident occurred as the 54-year-old politician vehemently criticized the government's stance on the Israel-Hamas war, leading to a heated exchange of words with some lawmakers.

Koca earlier revealed that Bitmez had undergone angioplasty, with two of his main arteries found to be completely blocked. Despite additional interventions and efforts, Bitmez was placed on a heart-lung pump, breathing with the assistance of an artificial lung and heart device.

The deputy from northwestern province of Kocaeli had diabetes and two heart stents, as reported by local media.

The funeral prayers for Hasan Bitmez are scheduled to take place on Dec. 15 after Friday prayers at a mosque in Istanbul, followed by his burial in Merkezefendi cemetery.

Expressing condolences on X, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş conveyed, "I wish God's mercy to Hasan Bitmez and condolences to his family, the Felicity Party community, our parliament and our nation."

SP leader Temel Karamollaoğlu also paid tribute, writing, "Our deputy chair and Kocaeli MP Hasan Bitmez, whose sincerity, diligence and sacrifice we have always witnessed, has gone to God."

dies,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine

Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine

    Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine

  2. Somali president’s son to be brought to Türkiye: Minister

    Somali president’s son to be brought to Türkiye: Minister

  3. Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech

    Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech

  4. Gaza Contact Group to meet Nordic countries’ top diplomats in Oslo

    Gaza Contact Group to meet Nordic countries’ top diplomats in Oslo

  5. Defense minister raises two-state solution in Cyprus dispute

    Defense minister raises two-state solution in Cyprus dispute
Recommended
Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom

Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom
İYİ Party initiates disciplinary action against MP over Sheikh Said row

İYİ Party initiates disciplinary action against MP over Sheikh Said row
MHP deputy resigns after criticizing ruling party

MHP deputy resigns after criticizing ruling party
Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party

Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party
İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party

İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party
İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener

İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener
WORLD Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine

Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin voiced renewed confidence yesterday in Russia's offensive in Ukraine, as he staged a marathon press conference a week after announcing plans to stay in the Kremlin until at least 2030.
ECONOMY Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using autopilot

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using autopilot.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.