Felicity Party MP collapses during parliamentary General Assembly

ANKARA
Hasan Bitmez, a Felicity Party (SP) deputy from the northwestern province of Kocaeli, has fainted during his speech at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Bitmez experienced a sudden collapse immediately after delivering a 22-minute speech, during which he provided assessments regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza and the government's foreign policy.

Bitmez knocked his head on the marble step behind the lectern after falling. Members of parliament rushed to the dais in an attempt to intervene.

Bitmez received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the scene. Meanwhile, additional doctor MPs also arrived to support Bitmez. The heart massage on Bitmez lasted for about 10 minutes.

Bitmez, who was first attended to at the parliament, was then transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Regarding Bitmez's health condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that the MP underwent angiography and later angioplasty was performed. He added that the MP is currently in the intensive care unit and receiving treatment.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also said that Bitmez's condition is critical.

"Our deputy is currently in the emergency room, where intensive measures are being taken. His condition is critical. Pray for him," he said.

Felicity Party issued a statement regarding Bitmez's state of health. In a social media post, the press consultant of the party, Hacı Murat Uzgur, stated that Bitmez's condition continues to be critical.

