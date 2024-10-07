Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

ANKARA
Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

Recai Kutan, the founder of the Felicity Party (SP) and a significant figure in Turkish politics, died at the age of 94 on Oct. 7 in a hospital in the capital Ankara.

A statement shared on the party’s social media accounts confirmed his death.

Kutan's passing prompted a wave of condolences from political leaders, including Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and other prominent figures.

Born in 1930, Kutan was first elected to parliament in 1977 as a member of the National Salvation Party (MSP), serving as the construction and resettlement minister in the coalition government formed that year.

After the 1980 military coup, he, along with other MSP leaders, spent more than nine months in prison.

Following the coup, Kutan continued his political career by becoming the deputy leader of the Welfare Party (RP) founded in 1983. He was elected to parliament from Malatya and later served as energy and natural resources minister in 1996 and 1997.

After the RP was shut down, Kutan led its successor, the Virtue Party (FP). When it was also dissolved, Kutan became one of the founding members of the SP in 2001.

He initially passed the leadership to Necmettin Erbakan in 2003 but resumed leadership after Erbakan’s resignation in 2004. Kutan was reelected party leader in 2006 and held the role until 2008, when he handed over leadership to Kurtulmuş.

Kutan was also the head of the Economic and Social Research Center (ESAM), which he helped establish. He continued to be active in SP’s high advisory board in his later years.

Türkiye, dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
DNA confirms Garipoğlus identity amid death suspicion

DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies
CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides
Handshake with DEM Party shows national unity: Bahçeli

Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Narin killed in her home, probe reveals

Narin killed in her home, probe reveals
Virtual crime syndicates’ pose risk to children, experts warn

Virtual crime syndicates’ pose risk to children, experts warn
Graffiti art adorns Istanbul’s old trains

Graffiti art adorns Istanbul’s old trains
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿