FDI inflows surge 16 percent to $4.7 billion in January-May

FDI inflows surge 16 percent to $4.7 billion in January-May

ISTANBUL
FDI inflows surge 16 percent to $4.7 billion in January-May

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye amounted to $4.7 billion in the first five months of the year, according to data from the International Investors Association (YASED).

The figure rose 16 percent year-on-year in the first five-month period of 2025, while the total FDI to Türkiye since 2002 amounted to $280 billion.

In May alone, FDI inflows to Türkiye totaled $1.4 billion, $425 million of which, was in the form of investment capital.

Of the total FDI inflows in May, $792 million was realized through debt instruments and $171 million through real estate sales to foreign nationals.

In the same month, the downward effect of investment liquidations on the total amount of FDI was calculated as $11 million.

Wholesale and retail trade accounted for 30 percent of the $425 million worth of investment capital inflows in May, with an investment inflow of $127 million.

The manufacture of rubber and plastic products, with a share of 12 percent, outperformed its previous cumulative performance and became the other prominent sector in investment capital inflows in May.

The EU countries, which had a 58 percent share in the total FDI into Türkiye in the 2002-2024 period, had a 39 percent share in the fifth month of 2025.

In the same month, the U.S. had the largest share, at 36 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 19 percent, Denmark at 10 percent, Azerbaijan at 7 percent and the U.K. at 5 percent.

During the five-month period, the top three countries investing in Türkiye were Kazakhstan with 23 percent, the Netherlands with 15 percent and the U.S. with 13 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

    Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

  2. China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

    China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

  3. Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

    Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

  4. Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

    Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

  5. Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

    Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion
Recommended
Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025
China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce
Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk
Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit
Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion
Farmers struggle amid most severe drought in 65 years

Farmers struggle amid most severe drought in 65 years
‘Terror-free Türkiye’ will unlock tourism potential: Industry leader

‘Terror-free Türkiye’ will unlock tourism potential: Industry leader
WORLD Trump teases major statement on Russia ahead of NATO talks

Trump teases 'major statement' on Russia ahead of NATO talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting the NATO chief in Washington on Monday after teasing a "major statement" on Russia's war in Ukraine, with senior Republicans preparing an arsenal of sanctions against Moscow.
ECONOMY Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averted a recession in the second quarter, official data showed Monday, but the government warned of "significant uncertainty" ahead owing to the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿