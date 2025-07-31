FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat

FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat

WELLINGTON
FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday opened a permanent office in New Zealand, citing the need for like-minded spy agencies to counter a rising China.

Patel has spent recent days in the capital Wellington meeting with senior government ministers as well as intelligence bosses and law enforcement officials.

"Some of the most important global issues of our times are the ones that New Zealand and America work on together," Patel said in a video released by the U.S. Embassy in Wellington.

Patel singled out "countering the CCP" as a priority, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

New Zealand is a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance alongside the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia.

"The FBI cannot do it alone," Patel said.

"Our partners in the Five Eyes are our greatest partners around the world. But we need all of them... to get after the fight and put the mission first."

The U.S. Embassy in Wellington said the FBI office would investigate "terrorism, cybercrime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats."

It will also cover FBI partnerships in Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, the Cook Islands and Tonga.

The minister responsible for New Zealand's spy agencies, Judith Collins, said the FBI was a valued intelligence partner.

The FBI has hundreds of special agents spread across the world.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

    Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

  2. Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

    Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

  3. Erdoğan vows to put more pressure on Israel regarding Gaza

    Erdoğan vows to put more pressure on Israel regarding Gaza

  4. US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

    US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

  5. Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

    Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Recommended
Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130
Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon
US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials
Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia by our side

Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'
Canada joins France, UK with Palestine plan

Canada joins France, UK with Palestine plan
Zelensky urges allies to push for regime change in Russia

Zelensky urges allies to push for 'regime change' in Russia
Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted

Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted
WORLD Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian missile and drone attacks overnight on Ukraine's capital city killed at least 13 people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounded 132 others, authorities said on July 31.
ECONOMY Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early July 31 following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿