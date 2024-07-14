FBI identifies Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

WASHINGTON

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspected shooter in former U.S. President Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

Crooks, 20, is from Pennsylvania, where the former president was hit during his rally in Butler township.

"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement.

It reiterated that an active and ongoing investigation is underway, and appealed to anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the bureau.

The initial moments of the shooting began with gunshots being heard. Moments later, Trump was seen raising his hand to the right side of his head and had a bloodied right ear as he was being whisked from the stage, footage showed.

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social that "it is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine” after the shooting.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," he said in a statement.

The Secret Service said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position from outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator is dead and two others were critically injured. The shooter reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle.

U.S. President Joe Biden said, "There’s no place in America for this kind of violence," at a news conference in the state of Delaware. "It’s sick, it’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country.”

"Everybody must condemn" the shooting, Biden said, adding that "the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of, is just not appropriate."

The White House said the president spoke to Trump, without providing details.