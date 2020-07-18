Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing

HATAY- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish father on July 17 reunited with his son after eight years at the border crossing with Syria.

Ahmet Uncu from Turkey’s southern Hatay province married a Syrian woman, Asma Ajmrzuki.

They separated and Ajmrzuki gave brith to their son in Turkey and hid him from the father.

She returned to Syria with baby Muhammad Nur.

Uncu learned about his son last year from relatives and informed the relevant government authorities.

With the Hatay governorate's efforts, his son arrived in Turkey through the Cilvegözu border crossing.