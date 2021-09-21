Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

ISTANBUL

The case over the heritage of Seyfi Dursunoğlu, better known as Turkey’s most famous drag queen “Huysuz Virjin” (Grumpy Virgin), remains unclear as an Istanbul court has requested a new forensic report regarding the mental health of a witness.

In the fourth hearing of the “cancellation of will” lawsuit filed by Dursunoğlu’s two nephews, the court requested a forensic report to determine whether a witness, Garabet Baltaoğlu, who was present when the will was prepared, was mentally stable.

Having prepared his will years before his death, the well-known actor had left his house in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district and his large savings in his bank account to the Association for Supporting Contemporary Life (ÇYDD).

Despite Dursunoğlu’s interviews with newspapers and the fact that the will was prepared in the presence of a public notary, the artist’s two nephews, Evren Saydan and Erhan Saydan, filed a lawsuit, objecting to the will.

The court requested an investigation into whether the artist’s 60-year friend Baltaoğlu, who was there on the day the will was drawn up as a witness, was mentally stable in 2015.

Postponing the case until January 2022, the court will reach a decision on the subject according to the report from the Forensic Medicine Institute.

From the 1970s until the 2000s, Dursunoğlu produced entertainment programs for television in Turkey with his character Huysuz Virjin and has become a well-known entertainment figure in the country.

He died last year at the age of 87 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia.