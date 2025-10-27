Fast-charging network expands 83-fold in three years: minister

ANKARA

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced that the number of fast-charging sockets has increased 83 times in just three years, rising from only 180 in 41 provinces to 15,000 nationwide.

This growth followed the launch of local EV brand Togg and new regulations ensuring accessibility of charging stations across all provinces and highways, according to Kacır.

Kacır stated that with the addition of public charging sockets, the total number of charging connections has reached 35,000.

He also highlighted that the number of electric cars, which stood at 14,552 three years ago, has grown 22 times to surpass 320,000.

According to Kacır, the expansion of charging infrastructure has outpaced the growth of electric vehicles, placing Türkiye among the leading EU countries in terms of fast-charging points per vehicle.

The minister noted that support has been provided for the installation of 1,050 fast-charging units across the country's 81 provinces, with 212.7 million Turkish Liras in grants allocated over the past three years. Looking ahead, support is planned for the installation of 529 additional fast-charging units in 296 districts.