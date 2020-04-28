Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

  • April 28 2020 15:07:54

Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Farmers loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

Turkey provided interest-free six-month postponement for farmers' loans amid the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury and finance minister announced on April 28. 

"Thus, we offer our farmers the opportunity to postpone approximately 6 billion Turkish liras ($858.1 million) debt," Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

He said for the past 18 years, the government has always stood by farmers and mobilized its possibilities. Today, the government backs farmers again against the COVID-19's effects, he added.

The country also supports several sectors and citizens with salary payments, tax postponement or discounts, and loans with a low-interest rate.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs
Properties sold to foreigners online

Properties sold to foreigners online
Some 3.2 million employees benefit from short-term work allowance

Some 3.2 million employees benefit from short-term work allowance
Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions
Turkish business group unveils loan package for SMEs

Turkish business group unveils loan package for SMEs
WORLD Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Moscow insists on a political solution to the Libyan crisis despite Khalifa Haftar’s self-declaration as a unilateral ruler of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 27.
ECONOMY Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

The Turkish government, Facebook and a powerful business group are working together to create a digital training portal for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Turkey’s Trade Ministry said on April 28. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 