Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey provided interest-free six-month postponement for farmers' loans amid the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury and finance minister announced on April 28.

"Thus, we offer our farmers the opportunity to postpone approximately 6 billion Turkish liras ($858.1 million) debt," Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

He said for the past 18 years, the government has always stood by farmers and mobilized its possibilities. Today, the government backs farmers again against the COVID-19's effects, he added.

The country also supports several sectors and citizens with salary payments, tax postponement or discounts, and loans with a low-interest rate.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit.



