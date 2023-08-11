Farmers hire watchmen to safeguard pistachios

GAZİANTEP

With the pistachio harvest, referred to as "green gold" in southeastern Anatolia, approaching, landowners are taking unprecedented security measures to protect their valuable crop against theft.

In a bid to counter the rising incidents of theft targeting the prized pistachios, landowners have initiated a watch system, with the going rate for fresh pistachios in the upcoming season ranging between 150 and 200 Turkish Liras ($5.5 and $7.4). The new approach involves round-the-clock surveillance by guards throughout the three-month period from the nut's maturation to the harvest.

Guarding the pistachio orchards day and night, the sentinels patrol the fields either on motorcycles or by foot, armed with licensed hunting rifles.

As an initial deterrent, guards are authorized to fire a "warning shot" at any individuals approaching the orchards. In the event of apprehension, captured thieves are promptly handed over to local security forces.

Abdulkadir Deniz, Gaziantep head of the Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, sheds light on the innovative security measures, emphasizing that the practice is a recent development, a response to the surge in theft incidents that parallels the increasing value of these sought-after nuts.

According to Deniz, guards are compensated generously, receiving a daily wage of 1,000 liras, in addition to having their needs catered to.

Deniz also underscored the support received from local law enforcement. "The gendarmerie have maintained a 24-hour state of alertness in regions where peanuts are concentrated. Their vigilance has been pivotal in curbing significant theft incidents," he acknowledged.