Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

ISTANBUL

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş (right) and NUN Education and Culture Foundation Chairman Esra Albayrak (center).

Notable participants on May 23 gathered in Istanbul to explore the evolving concept of family in the age of digitalization and social media during a panel of the International Family Forum.

"From education and socialization to professional life and cultural transmission, we are witnessing a significant shift in many vital life processes that have traditionally been managed within the family unit, as they increasingly migrate to digital platforms," said Dr. Esra Albayrak, the chair of the Board of Directors of NUN Education and Culture Foundation, during a panel.

The panel titled “Being a Family in the Age of Screens” is part of the international forum hosted by Türkiye’s Family and Social Service Ministry.

Held under the theme “Protecting and Empowering the Family in a Globalizing World,” the forum brought together participants from 27 countries on May 22 and 23.

Citing global data, Albayrak noted that those under the age of 18 now comprise one-third of the world’s internet users.

Albayrak also addressed the growing strain on spousal relationships caused by digital dependency.



“Parents are not only becoming disconnected from their children, but increasingly from one another. The time spent on social media platforms reduces eye contact between spouses and between parents and children, leading to a decline in family conversations and shared experiences.

“Yet, the family continues to serve as the primary institution in shaping individual meaning-making, identity formation and behavioral patterns.”