Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

ISTANBUL
Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş (right) and NUN Education and Culture Foundation Chairman Esra Albayrak (center).

Notable participants on May 23 gathered in Istanbul to explore the evolving concept of family in the age of digitalization and social media during a panel of the International Family Forum.

"From education and socialization to professional life and cultural transmission, we are witnessing a significant shift in many vital life processes that have traditionally been managed within the family unit, as they increasingly migrate to digital platforms," said Dr. Esra Albayrak, the chair of the Board of Directors of NUN Education and Culture Foundation, during a panel.

The panel titled “Being a Family in the Age of Screens” is part of the international forum hosted by Türkiye’s Family and Social Service Ministry.

Held under the theme “Protecting and Empowering the Family in a Globalizing World,” the forum brought together participants from 27 countries on May 22 and 23.

Citing global data, Albayrak noted that those under the age of 18 now comprise one-third of the world’s internet users.

Albayrak also addressed the growing strain on spousal relationships caused by digital dependency.


“Parents are not only becoming disconnected from their children, but increasingly from one another. The time spent on social media platforms reduces eye contact between spouses and between parents and children, leading to a decline in family conversations and shared experiences.

“Yet, the family continues to serve as the primary institution in shaping individual meaning-making, identity formation and behavioral patterns.”

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers
US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿